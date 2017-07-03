Consolidated Communications closes on $1.3B FairPoint buyout

Consolidated Communications (CNSL +2.2% ) has closed as expected on its now-$1.3B acquisition of FairPoint Communications (FRP +1.9% ).

The deal stretches Consolidated's fiber network to more than 36,000 route miles in 24 states, good enough to become the ninth largest fiber provider.

Consolidated says it will be meaningfully accretive to cash flow per share this year, with expected annual run-rate cost savings of $55M, and $300M in net operating losses.

FairPoint stockholders will get 0.73 shares of Consolidated stock for each FairPoint share they hold; no fractional shares will be issued.

The deal had gotten approval from 17 states in which Consolidated operates, as well as other milestones through last winter and the spring.

It's holding the dividend at $1.55.