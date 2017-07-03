Stocks closed mixed in short session; energy up, techs down

Stocks ended today's abbreviated session on a mixed note, with gains in energy and financial shares boosting the S&P and Dow but weakness in techs (-0.9%) weighing on the Nasdaq.

The Dow ended 0.6% higher at 21,479 but off the all-time intraday high set during the session of 21,562.75.

Today's big gains in the energy sector (+2%) followed U.S. crude oil, which jumped 1.5% to $46.73/bbl, while financials (+1.3%) continued their recent strong move.

The consumer discretionary sector (-0.2%) finished among the laggards, even as Ford and GM closed with respective gains of 3.3% and 1.8% while both saw their June sales fall ~5% Y/Y, not as bad as feared.

U.S. Treasury prices slid into the afternoon; the bond market will remain open until 2 p.m. ET but the 10-year note is on track to finish in the red with its yield rising 4 bps to 2.34%.

Equity and bond markets will be closed tomorrow for the July 4th holiday.