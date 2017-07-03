Variety: With no 'Idol,' Fox working on new singing competition

Having lost out on a reboot of its old singing-star cash cow, Fox (FOX +0.9% , FOXA +0.6% ) is working on a new vocal competition, Variety reports.

American Idol was a ratings powerhouse on Fox as TV's highest-rated series for several years, before its 2016 cancellation amid (slightly) dropping numbers. And Fox faced challenges replacing those ratings this year.

A reboot of American Idol is headed to ABC after that network outbid Fox.

Israel's Armoza Formats is working on the new competition with Fox, Variety says. It reportedly plans to feature four finalists from the beginning, with challengers fighting to steal one of the four slots each week. That format is being sold internationally as The Final Four but will have a different name in America to avoid confusion with college basketball championships.