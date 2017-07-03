Fox Sports exec is fired, and lawyers up

Fox Sports (FOX, FOXA) President of National Networks Jamie Horowitz has been ousted from his post in what looks like a not-so-amicable exit.

Horowitz has hired litigator Patty Glaser to represent him, and his executive page has been purged from the company's website.

"We realize this news may come as a surprise for many of you, but we are confident in this decision," wrote Fox Sports COO Eric Shanks in a memo to staff.

Horowitz was GM at NBC's Today show before being fired in November 2014, and took over programming for Fox Sports in May 2015.

Updated 2:36 p.m.: Glaser issues a statement: "The way Jamie has been treated by Fox is appalling. At no point in his tenure was there any mention by his superiors or human resources of any misconduct or an inability to adhere to professional conduct."

Updated 3:06 p.m.: Bloomberg, among others, is reporting that he was fired over allegations of sexual harassment.