Restraint from the Detroit Three as Tesla ramps up

Though the Detroit Three all saw a drop in U.S. sales volume during June, a higher mix of retail deliveries and an increase in average transaction prices bode well for profitability. Investors also took in a positive tone from auto execs on how they view the back half of the year, economic fundamentals and plans for restraint.

"It’s been encouraging to see the level of discipline we’ve seen so far. We have seen a targeted cutback in production," observes Kelley Blue Book analyst Alec Gutierrez.

"There is recognition that the market is cooling off a bit," he adds.

The holiday-shortened trading day ended with gains for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) +4.2% , Ford (NYSE:F) +3.1% and General Motors (NYSE:GM) +1.8% .