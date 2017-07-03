Navidea shareholders reject reverse split; shares -5.9%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) slid 5.9% today after disappointed shareholders rejected a plan to issue a reverse split on the stock, and withheld approval for the company's board nominees.

A 20-for-1 reverse split -- which would give a boost to a stock price that settled at $0.48 in today's brief session -- was rejected by 64% of voters.

In addition, 41.6M shareholder votes went against seating CEO/Chairman Michael Goldberg on the board vs. 27.99M for, and 40.88M voted against Mark Greene vs. 28.7M for. The disapproval of the board nominees doesn't prevent them from being seated.

Shares haven't risen above the $1 mark since September.