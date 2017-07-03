BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) - of $0.0060.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Quality Trust (NYSE:BAF) - of $0.0685.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) - of $0.0545.
BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund (NYSE:MUI) - of $0.0060.
BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) - of $0.0724.
BlackRock Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBK) - of $0.0635.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFK) - of $0.0650.
BackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:BLE) - of $0.0735.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (NYSE:BKN) - of $0.0620.
Payable Aug 1; for shareholders of record July 14; ex-div July 12.
