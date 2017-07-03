BlackRock declares monthly distribution on Funds

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) - of $0.0516.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) - of $0.0467.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) - of $0.0776.
BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (NYSE:BGY) - of $0.0380.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) - of $0.2000.
BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) - of $0.0828.
BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (NYSE:BOE) - of $0.0780.
BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI) - of $0.1210.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) - of $0.1100.
BlackRock Build America Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) - of $0.1318.
Payable July 31; for shareholders of record July 14; ex-div July 12.