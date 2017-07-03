Uniti Group closes deals for Southern Light, Hunt Telecommunications

Uniti Group (UNIT +1.2% ) has closed on acquisitions of Southern Light and Hunt Telecommunications.

The two cost a combined $749.5M in cash along with 4.2M operating partnership units. Uniti used cash on hand and its revolving credit for the cash portion.

The new additions will be brought under the Uniti Fiber brand, selling a network that stretches over 30,000 route miles and 1.1M fiber strand miles. It also reports 3,000 route miles of dark fiber under construction.

Previously: Uniti to buy Southern Light for $700M in cash and stock (Apr. 10 2017)

Previously: CS&L buying Hunt Telecom for $170M, changing name to Uniti Group (Feb. 23 2017)