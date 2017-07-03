Tesla Q2 sales slowed by production shortfall; cites battery pack supply issue

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) reports shipments of ~22K cars and SUVs during Q2, compared to a record 25K vehicles in Q1, meaning the company just met its H1 goal of delivering 47K-50K vehicles but the quarterly results trailed analyst estimates.

TSLA says the major factor affecting Q2 deliveries was a "severe production shortfall of 100 kWh battery packs, which are made using new technologies on new production lines.”

“Overall, it’s close enough,” says Baird analyst Ben Kallo of the Q2 results. “All eyes are on the Model 3 right now. You saw 12,000 sales of the Model S (plus 10K Model X SUVs), which is positive because the worry was cannibalization.”