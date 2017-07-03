Microsoft confirms reorg of sales force toward cloud

As expected last week, with its fiscal year over Microsoft (MSFT -1.1% ) is headed into the Independence Day holiday with plans to restructure its global sales force to orient it more toward cloud services.

A staff memo highlights two target areas for the new organization: large enterprise customers and small/midsize business, The Wall Street Journal reports, a change from previous focus on commercial segments.

Microsoft didn't detail job cuts, but a source tells the WSJ that they will number in the thousands.