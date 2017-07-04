Latest missile launch from N.Korea

North Korea launched its 11th missile of the year overnight, which "greatly exceeded" an altitude of 2,500 kilometers (1,560 miles), before landing in Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone.

"Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all," President Trump wrote on Twitter.

The missile is believed to be an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, not an ICBM, but analysts said the rocket could bring Alaska within range of the North's devices.

Stay tuned! North Korea is expected to make a major announcement at 3:30 local time (2:30 a.m. ET), according to media reports.

KOSPI -0.6% ; Nikkei -0.2% ; Shanghai -0.4% .

