The Reserve Bank of Australia kept interest rates unchanged overnight at a record low of 1.5%, but the Aussie dropped as the central bank signaled that it was unlikely to raise rates anytime soon.

"The Australian economy is expected to strengthen gradually," Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement. "At the same time, consumption growth remains subdued, reflecting slow growth in real wages and high levels of household debt."

ETFs: EWA, FXA, IAF, AUSE, CROC, KROO, FAUS, EWAS, HAUD, QAUS, DBAU