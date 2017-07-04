Qatar crisis may see more sanctions

Qatar has delivered a handwritten response to a series of demands from Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, which it has said seemed designed to be rejected.
Representatives from the four Arab countries will meet in Cairo tomorrow to discuss the situation.
They haven't specified what further sanctions they could impose on Doha, but commercial bankers in the region believe they might receive guidance to pull deposits and interbank loans from Qatar.
QAT has sank over 12% since the crisis began on June 5.
Now read: Qatar: Middle Eastern Boomtown »