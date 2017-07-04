Oil falls after 8 days of gains

Oil prices retreated in early Asian trade, with Brent down 0.6% to $49.39/bbl and WTI down 0.5% to $46.82/bbl, halting a run of eight straight days of gains.

Many traders closed positions ahead of July 4, while Brent faced technical resistance as it approached $50 per barrel.

There are also growing doubts over OPEC's ability to hold back enough production amid a boost from members exempt from supply cuts.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI