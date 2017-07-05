Qatar plans hike in LNG capacity

Suggesting it was ready for a protracted dispute with its Gulf neighbors, Doha said it plans to significantly raise natural gas production in the coming years, with Qatar Petroleum upping output by 30%.

"Basically what it's saying is, 'We are going to promote LNG as a substitute for oil,'" said Jonathan Stern, senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies. "That's a very confrontational thing to say."

