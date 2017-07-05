China, Russia deepen relationship

Ties between Russia and China were appraised in glowing terms as Chinese President Xi Jinping met Vladimir Putin for the third time this year, concluding with at least $10B in agreements.

During his two-day state visit, Xi told Russian media that relations between the two countries were currently at their "best time in history" and the two nations were each other's "most trustworthy strategic partners."

