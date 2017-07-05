Movado Group acquires Olivia Burton

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) acquired JLB Brands Ltd., the owner of the Olivia Burton brandon July 3, for approximately £60M in cash.

Olivia Burton will continue to operate under the leadership of Lesa Bennett and Jemma Fennings, its founders, who will report to Efraim Grinberg,

Efraim Grinberg, Movado Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “I have much admired the spectacular job that Lesa and Jemma have done in building the Olivia Burton brand in the UK over the last few years and more recently with the beginning of its international expansion. While at accessible price points, they have kept the brand extremely creative, innovative and aspirational. They’ve also been building a very strong e-commerce business in the UK, which we believe has great potential for global expansion. With this acquisition, we not only reaffirm our commitment to the watch category, but also expand our presence into fashion jewelry. Olivia Burton’s success under Lesa and Jemma’s direction prove that beautifully designed watches and jewelry can continue to excite today’s consumer. I am pleased to collaborate with Lesa and Jemma on the continued global expansion of the Olivia Burton brand.”

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to FY2018.

Press Release