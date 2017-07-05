Futures flutter after Independence Day

U.S. markets were closed yesterday for 4th of July celebrations, but will be open today.

Stock index futures are predicting a mixed open, with traders awaiting minutes of the Fed's latest meeting amid deepening tensions over North Korea. Dow +0.1% ; S&P 500 +0.1% ; Nasdaq -0.2% .

Oil is down 1.8% at $46.22/bbl, gold is steady at $1219/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.35%.

