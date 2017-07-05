Trillium Therapeutics updates on small molecule programs

TTI-2341: The company has concluded that TTI-2341 appears to be a viable and competitive drug candidate for the treatment of brain cancers and brain metastases. The company plans to continue to pursue internal development of TTI-2341 while undertaking partnering discussions in parallel.

TTI-281: With the reprioritization of the EGFR program and the majority of Trillium's resources focused on the various CD47-targeting clinical trial efforts, the company is now initiating a partnering effort for further development of this program.

Discovery Program: Trillium (NASDAQ:TRIL) has launched a discovery program that is focussed on an undisclosed early-stage immuno-oncology target. The company is also evaluating validated cancer targets, with the goal of producing drug candidates that through novel fluorine chemistry are differentiated from existing approved therapies with respect to potency, oral absorption or BBB penetration.

Source: Press Release