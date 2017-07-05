GlaxoSmithKline slips on analyst downgrade, worries about HIV competition

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) shares slip premarket following a Citigroup downgrade based on potential losses in the HIV treatment market.

Citigroup downgrades GlaxoSmithKline from Buy to Neutral and cut earnings guidance by 9%.

Analyst Andrew Baum thinks Merck’s development-stage HIV drug EFdA, which could hit the market in 2021, poses a significant threat to GSK’s profitable ViiV Healthcare unit and the drug dolutegravir.

Baum forecasts EFdA adjusted peak annual sales of $150M but thinks the success could add $5B to Merck’s guidance.