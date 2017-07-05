Vantiv near deal for Worldpay - Sky News; updated: Deal agreed to

The U.K.-based payment services company soared nearly 30% on July 4 on reports of buyout interest from Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) and JPMorgan.

According to Sky News, a sale to Vantiv could be announced as soon as today. Vantiv shares are halted from trade. Worldpay (OTCPK:WPYGY, OTCPK:WDDYF) is higher by another 4% in London action.

Square (NYSE:SQ) is seeing some premarket action on the news. It's currently higher by 0.5% .

Updating at 8:00 ET: Vantiv has sealed a cash and stock deal valued at 395p per share. Post-deal, Worldpay holders would own about 41% of the combined company.