Crude oil -1.5% as Russia reportedly opposes deeper production cuts

U.S. crude oil -1.5% to $46.37/bbl, snapping eight straight sessions of gains, following reports suggesting that Russia will oppose any deeper supply cuts beyond the existing OPEC agreement, which was extended into 2018.

Russia wants to continue with the current deal and believes any further supply curbs would send the wrong message to the market, according to the report, which cites unnamed government officials.

Also, Reuters reports OPEC exports rose by 450K bbl/day in June from May and 1.9M vs. a year earlier, totaling 25.92M bbl/day.

