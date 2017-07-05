Cytokinetics presents baseline data on trial of CK-2127107

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) announces that it presented data from its Phase 2 clinical trial CK-2127107 at a conference in Florida.

The company is developing CK-2127107 as a potential treatment for people living with SMA and certain other debilitating diseases and conditions associated with skeletal muscle weakness and/or fatigue.

"The baseline demographics we observed in Cohort 1 are consistent with our expectations for the patient population targeted in this first Phase 2 clinical trial of CK-2127107,” notes Cytokinetics R&D VP Fady Malik.

Source: Press Release