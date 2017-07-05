Tencent dismisses concerns about mobile gaming time limits

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZD) dismisses concerns about its move to limit child gameplay time for its top-grossing mobile game “Honour of Kings”.

"(Those) under 12 years old constitute a small proportion of our total user base and a smaller percentage of our paying user base. We do not expect these measures will have a material impact on our overall financial results," says a Tencent statement to Reuters.

*”Honor of Kings” brought in $810.5M in Q1, according to gaming database CNG.

Previously: Tencent loses $17.5B in market cap (July 4)