Nvidia, Baidu announce new AI partnership

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) announce an artificial intelligence partnership to bring tech to cloud computing, autonomous vehicle, and smart home markets.

Nvidia Volta GPUs will come to Baidu Cloud for enterprise customers and PaddlePaddle for academics and researchers.

Nvidia’s DRIVE PX platform will join Baidu’s self-driving car business, which has several partnerships with big-name auto manufacturers.

Baidu’s DuerOS will provide smart home functionality to Nvidia’s Shield TV streaming systems.

Nvidia shares are up 1.07% premarket.

Baidu shares are up 3.38% premarket.

