Qatar well positioned to come out on top in LNG price war, analysts say

Qatar's announced plan to raise liquefied natural gas production by 30% to 100M metric tons/year - equivalent to a third of current global supplies - within the next 5-7 years comes just after Iran signed a deal with Total (NYSE:TOT) and China's CNPC (NYSE:PTR) to produce gas from the South Pars field it shares with Qatar.

Bernstein analyst Neil Beveridge says Qatar's move to raise output "could be a response to Total restarting development work" on Iran's side of the gas reserves.

With low production costs and infrastructure already in place, Qatar is well placed to come out on top in an LNG price war, analysts say.

Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie says Qatar's low cost LNG expansion is "pushing a lot of new projects out of the market" - the main producers challenged by the move are those who have yet to attract a final investment decision, especially in the U.S., where so far only Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) exports LNG but there are proposals with a total capacity of 150M metric tons/year.

