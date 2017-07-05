Halliburton acquires Summit ESP for undisclosed sum

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) agrees to acquire Oklahoma-based Summit ESP, a provider of electric submersible pump technology and services; financial terms are not disclosed.

The news confirms reports last week that the two companies were in advanced talks over a deal.

Summit ESP has expanded quickly and in May said it had installed its 8,000th electric submersible pump, an increase of 1,000 since November.

Electric submersible pump technology is a ~$5B/year global business, and HAL was behind main providers Schlumberger, Baker Hughes and Weatherford.