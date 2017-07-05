Hedge funds seek to scuttle Clariant-Huntsman deal

Clariant's (OTC:CLZNF) planned $6.4B takeover of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) has come under attack by activist U.S. investors Corvex Management and 40 North, which have disclosed a joint 7.2% stake in the Swiss chemical maker.

The pair say the proposed deal "significantly undervalues Clariant’s shares and that far more value could be created for shareholders through any number of alternative transactions... a complete reversal of the company’s longstanding strategy of becoming a pure-play specialty chemicals company.”

Clariant yesterday said it has been in contact with Corvex since last year when the hedge fund initially took a stake.

The all-stock deal unveiled in May has been met with a cool response from shareholders as Clariant, which had been considered as an M&A target itself, had attracted investors betting on a buyout, and HUN shareholders may have been expecting an outright takeover of the company.