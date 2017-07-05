Pandora +1.5% as Morgan Stanley resumes at Overweight

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) is up 1.5% premarket as Morgan Stanley resumes coverage of the stock at Overweight, pointing to a chance to refocus on advertising after a strategic investment.

An infusion of cash from Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) leaves the ultimate strategic impact unclear for now, but it does shore up the balance sheet, writes Benjamin Swinburne: There's more than $650M in cash on a pro forma basis.

The company now has a strategic partner with a "history of value creation," he says.

He's got a $12 price target, implying 36.8% upside from Monday's close.