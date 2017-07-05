Singapore tops nations in cybersecurity; Ukraine hack created backdoor

A U.N. survey finds that Singapore has an excellent cybersecurity approach while other richer nations have key lapses, according to Reuters.

The U.N. International Telecommunication Union lists countries on a cybersecurity index with a higher ranking equaling better security.

Singapore came first on the list, followed by the United States, and Australia, France, and Canada made the top 10. The top was rounded out by smaller, developing nations.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian accounting software company Intellect Service says that the hackers behind last week’s global attack created backdoors in the software that installed in every computer that wasn’t offline at the time.

