Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

MSDI +38% .

DRYS +32% on announcement of delivery of Newcastlemax vessel.

CLSN +28% on completion of OVATION study and provides update on advanced stage III and IV Ovarian Cancer.

MTBC +24% on acquisition of a Washington-based revenue cycle management company's client accounts and related business assets.

MORE +22% on being sold for $12/share.

FCEL +10% on renewable power project.

BLFS +8% on modifying its existing credit facilities.

OPXA +8% .

IMNP +7% on publication of clinical trial results on the use of Ceplene (histamine dihydrochloride) for relapse prevention in patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

PRAN +7% .