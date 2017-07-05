Premarket Gainers as of 9:05 am

MSDI +38%.
DRYS +32% on announcement of delivery of Newcastlemax vessel.
CLSN +28% on completion of OVATION study and provides update on advanced stage III and IV Ovarian Cancer.
MTBC +24% on acquisition of a Washington-based revenue cycle management company's client accounts and related business assets.
MORE +22% on being sold for $12/share.
FCEL +10% on renewable power project.
BLFS +8% on modifying its existing credit facilities.
OPXA +8%.
IMNP +7% on publication of clinical trial results on the use of Ceplene (histamine dihydrochloride) for relapse prevention in patients with acute myeloid leukemia.
PRAN +7%.
ABIL +5%.