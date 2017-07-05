Analysts buzzing after Tesla update

The analyst community is buzzing after Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posts Q2 deliveries of just over 22K and production of 25,708 vehicles. The company also said that it expects Model S and Model X deliveries in the second half of the year will top the tally from the first half of 2017.

Consumer Edge walks away from the latest development still confident that Tesla will top expectations. The firm thinks the narrative will shift to Model 3 buzz and reviews in short time. Shares are rated at Overweight and assigned a price target of $385.

Goldman Sachs moves to a price target of $180 on Tesla after adjusting its valuation for the automotive segment. "We remain sell rated on shares of TSLA where we see potential for downside as the Model 3 launch curve undershoots the company's production targets and as 2H17 margins likely disappoint," writes analyst David Tamberrino.

Cowen reiterates its Underperform rating on Tesla on its view the ramp is too aggressive.

KeyBanc splits it more down the middle, staying at Sector Weight with its expectation that investor expectations on profitability increase in 2018.

The average Tesla price target from Wall Street firms is now $308, off the 8 Buys, 10 Holds and 6 Sells on the books.

Sources: Bloomberg and CNBC.