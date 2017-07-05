AirMedia Group regains Nasdaq compliance, up 3.4%

China's AirMedia Group (AMCN +3.4% ) says it's regained compliance with Nasdaq listing rules.

It filed its 20-F report on June 28 for the year ended Dec. 31, 2016.

That day it also got a revision of a go-private offer, for $4 per ADS in cash. That's the latest in a long-running plan (in fall 2015, execs planned to take it private at $6 per ADS). Those ADS are trading at $2.14 today.

The company had been notified on May 18 that it no longer met Nasdaq's period filing requirements, but is now back in compliance.