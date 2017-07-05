Stocks open mixed ahead of FOMC minutes

Stocks start mixed ahead of this afternoon's release of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting; S&P and Dow -0.1% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

News that North Korea successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile that could reach Alaska does not appear to have sparked early selling pressure.

European markets edge higher, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +0.1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.8% .

In U.S. corporate news, O'Reilly Automotive -16% after announcing Q2 comparable sales rose 1.7% vs. prior guidance of 3%-5% due in part to weak consumer demand.

Crude oil's eight session winning streak is in danger following reports that Russia will oppose any proposals to deepen the production cut agreement; U.S. crude now -1.1% at $46.57/bbl and likely will weigh on energy equities today.

U.S. Treasury prices trade flat across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.35%; meanwhile, the U.S. Dollar Index +0.2% .

Still ahead: U.S. factory orders