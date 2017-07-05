Daseke acquires The Steelman Companies

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) announces that it acquired The Steelman Companies for an undisclosed amount.

The Steelman Companies specializes in flatbed and heavy haul freight, as well as transporting roll-on powersports, industrial warehousing and 10-wheel drive-away services.

The Steelman Companies generated an estimated $46M in revenue and an estimated $7M in adjusted EBITDA last year.

"A key objective of our decision to go public in February was to enhance our ability to build North America’s premier flatbed and specialized transportation company,” notes Daseke CEO Don Daseke.

Dane Capital Management expects Daseke to eventually "blow-out" full-year numbers as the accretive benefits of acquisitions factor in.

Source: Press Release