State Street shutting down 19 SPDR ETFs this month

Except for a U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SIPE), all of the set-to-be-closed funds are international in nature. The last day of trade will be July 24.

The largest is the $200M SPDR SPDR S&P International Health Care Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRY).

The other 17 (in order of AUM): SPDR S&P International Technology Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IPK), SPDR S&P Emerging Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:GUR), SPDR S&P International Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IPW), SPDR S&P International Consumer Staples Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IPS), SPDR S&P International Telecommunications Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IST), SPDR S&P Emerging Latin America ETF (NYSEARCA:GML), SPDR EURO STOXX 50 Currency Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:HFEZ), SPDR S&P International Industrial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IPN), SPDR S&P International Utilities Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IPU), SPDR S&P Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RBL), SPDR S&P Emerging Middle East & Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:GAF), SPDR S&P International Consumer Discretionary Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IPD), SPDR MSCI Australia StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QAUS), SPDR S&P International Materials Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IRV), SPDR MSCI Spain StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QESP), SPDR S&P International Financial Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IPF), SPDR S&P International Dividend Currency Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:HDWX)