Reuters: Chinese firm might purchase large stake in lithium miner SQM

Chinese P-E firm GSR Capital is looking to buy a substantial holding - perhaps a stake of ~20% - in Chilean lithium producer Sociedad Quimica y Minera (SQM +4.1% ), Reuters reports.

GSR, which has invested in clean technology and electric cars, met with Chile's government in April to discuss the potential purchase and now is moving towards a deal, according to the report.

SQM, which has access to vast mineral reserves in Chile and Argentina, has said it wanted to expand production as lithium demand continues to surge through its increased use in electric vehicles and mobile phones.