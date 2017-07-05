EU antitrust regulators consider another Google fine

EU antitrust regulators seek expert advice while considering another antitrust fine against Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), according to Reuters sources.

The regulators think Google’s Android operating system unfairly blocks out rivals by barring alternate versions of the OS and forcing manufacturers to pre-load Google Search and Chrome in order to access other apps from the company.

The Commission will turn to a peer review panel to decide whether the antitrust case has merit and if the regulators should pursue a fine.

