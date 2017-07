Argus launches coverage on Expedia (EXPE +0.5% ) with a Buy rating. Key snippets from the firm's note are posted below.

"We expect Expedia to benefit from growth in online travel bookings for air, rail, cruise, hotel, rental car and vacation packages in Asia, Europe and the U.S."

"We expect Expedia's share of the global market for travel bookings to grow from 6% in 2016 to 8%-9% in 2020."

"Our target of $178 implies a potential total return of 21% including the dividend."

Source: Analyst note