Analysts sing praises for Golar LNG's first FLNG unit, see inflection point

Golar LNG (GLNG +1.1% ) opens higher as analysts offer glowing reports following an event for the its first floating liquefied natural gas unit, the Hilli Episeyo, telling clients the occasion marks an inflection point for the company.

While GLNG has traded in sympathy with crude oil prices and the broader energy market, Stifel analysts believe a "significant decoupling" is likely to occur as catalysts such as the Hilli Episeyo startup begin to unfold, and that the firm's $36 stock price target likely will prove conservative.

Evercore ISI ups its GLNG price target to $37 with a $57 bull case, saying it is increasingly confident that the Hilli FLNG will "work" as expected and dispels fears that the technology will fail.