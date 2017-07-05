Apartment names mull Monogram Residential sale

Monogram Residential is higher by 22.35% to $11.99 after agreeing to a sale for $12 per share in cash.
The apartment REIT names are mixed following the news, with the larger players - who, in general, have the most high-end and coastal exposure (like Monogram) - in the green, and the smaller outfits lower.
Equity Residential (EQR +0.7%), AvalonBay (AVB +0.9%), Essex Property (ESS +0.4%), UDR (UDR +0.9%), Aimco (AIV +1.7%), Investors Real Estate (IRET -3.7%), Independence Realty (IRT -0.5%), Bluerock Residential (BRG -1.4%)