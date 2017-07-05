Gazprom to start gas supplies to China via Siberia in late 2019

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) will start supplying fuel to China through Siberia sooner than expected, beginning in December 2019, CEO Alexei Miller says following a meeting with China's CNPC (NYSE:PTR), without providing further details.

While the start date seems ambitious, analysts say the volume on the pipeline - which has a planned annual capacity of 38B cm - by the end of 2019 likely will be low and ramping up to full capacity will take some time since Russia needs to develop two new gas fields in order to fill it.

"Clearly this announcement is a big push to show the project is still alive," says Massimo Di Odoardo, VP of global gas and LNG research at Wood Mackenzie.