Amazon's Alexa passes 15K skills

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa voice assistant now has over 15K skills compared to 378 for Google’s Home and 65 for Microsoft’s Cortana.

The figure, confirmed by Amazon to TechCrunch, doubles the number of Alexa apps available at the start of the year.

Flash Briefings represent about 20% of the Alexa skills. The Briefings offer quick news and information from a variety of sources including major media companies like The Wall Street Journal and NPR.

