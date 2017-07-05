BHP upgraded at Bernstein on intrinsic value, leadership change

BHP Billiton (BHP +1.3% ) is higher after Bernstein upgrades to Outperform from Market Perform, saying shares are poised to return to their "intrinsic value" after trading lower than peers in recent months.

Shareholders are seeking a portfolio review and restructuring at BHP as Ken MacKenzie succeeds outgoing Chairman Jac Nasser, Bernstein believes, and the firm thinks it will happen; a restructuring could mean a de-merger of BHP’s petroleum business, a move analyst Paul Gait calls “most welcome.”

“We have long argued that BHP is not the natural owner of oil assets, as we see no obvious synergies between mining and petroleum production,” Gait writes. “Splitting the two businesses apart, on the other hand, could allow the disclosure of their full value.”

“Following such a move, we believe that the value upside in the core mining business will become more pronounced and also much easier to see,” according to Gait.