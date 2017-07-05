Reuters: U.S. probing audits of BT Group's Italian business

U.S. accounting regulators are investigating audits that PricewaterhouseCoopers did of the Italian business of BT Group (BT -1.2% ) amid the scandal around a £530M discrepancy, Reuters reports.

That would follow a similar investigation launched in the UK last week.

Italian watchdog Consob is providing documents tied to the issue to the U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Italian prosecutors are conducting a criminal investigation as well after BT filed a complaint against several former executives and other staff.

BT last month said it would move from PwC to KPMG after 33 years with the former.