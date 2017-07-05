Volvo draws notice with all-in EV commitment

Volvo's (OTCPK:GELYY) dramatically announced the end of its combustion engine era today, although it's expected to take a long time for the automaker to be a pure EV seller.

The long-term plan from Volvo is to transition to three fully electric cars from 2019 through 2021, although sales of older pre-2019 gasoline vehicles could extend out to 2025.

Volvo, which hopes to sell 1M electric or hybrid cars globally by 2025, is the only major automaker other than Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to make the 100% EV commitment.

The Volvo announcement could have implications for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), which is an autonomous driving tech partner with the Swedish manufacturer.

