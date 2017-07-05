Equinix opens $113M data center in Amsterdam

Equinix (EQIX +0.4% ) has opened the latest of its International Business Exchange data centers in Amsterdam.

The AM4 facility cost $113M and has opened at Equinix's Science Park campus.

The center's initial phase has space for 1,555 cabinets ahead of four expansion phases. At full build (and after total investment of $189M) it will provide 4,200 cabinets with more than 125,000 gross square feet of space.

The company's data centers in Amsterdam make up one of the densest network concentrations in the world; the Netherlands has connections to more than 150 global submarine cable networks, Equinix notes.