Amazon launches Prime Day early access for Alexa shoppers

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers early Prime Day access for customers shopping through Echo devices using the Alexa voice assistant.

Prime Day officially kicks off at 9 pm on July 10 but Echo owners can start shopping special offers today.

According to a DealNews.com survey, more than half of shoppers don’t want to shop using Alexa due to concerns the voice assistant won’t get the order right.

Customer confidence might improve with the launching Echo Show, which has a screen to display the order details before confirmation.

