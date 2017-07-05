Retail traffic report his mall names; Kimco down 5%

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Poonam Goyal, retail traffic tumbled 8.1% in the week leading up to July 4.
Abercrombie & Fitch, Macy’s, J.C. Penney, Tailored Brands and Nordstrom reported slides in traffic and sales, says Goyal, noting those players are among the tenants of Kimco (KIM -5.2%) and General Growth Properties (GGP -3.1%).
Retail Properties (RPAI -3.2%), DDR (DDR -3.1%), Tanger Factor (SKT -3.3%), Kite Realty (KRG -3.1%), CBL & Associates (CBL -2.8%), Weingarten Realty (WRI -3.4%), PREIT (PEI -3.5%), Simon Property (SPG -3%), Macerich (MAC -2.8%)