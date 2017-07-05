Retail traffic report his mall names; Kimco down 5%

According to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Poonam Goyal, retail traffic tumbled 8.1% in the week leading up to July 4.

Abercrombie & Fitch, Macy’s, J.C. Penney, Tailored Brands and Nordstrom reported slides in traffic and sales, says Goyal, noting those players are among the tenants of Kimco (KIM -5.2% ) and General Growth Properties (GGP -3.1% ).